66º

LIVE

Local News

2 men shot after argument over transaction outside SE Houston Dairy Queen, police say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Houston, Houston Police, Crime, Shooting
Blue and red police lights at a generic crime scene. (Ajax9, Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after two men were shot outside a Dairy Queen restaurant in southeast Houston Friday night.

It happened in the 16100 block of Galveston Road near the Houston/Webster city line.

Police said two men met up at the Dairy Queen parking lot where it was believed they were conducting some sort of a transaction.

At some point, both of the men reportedly disagreed with one another. That was when both men pulled out guns and shot at one another, police said.

Both men were taken to area hospitals and are expected to be okay.

It’s unclear if charges will be filed.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email