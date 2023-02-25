2 men shot after argument over transaction outside SE Houston Dairy Queen, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after two men were shot outside a Dairy Queen restaurant in southeast Houston Friday night.

It happened in the 16100 block of Galveston Road near the Houston/Webster city line.

Police said two men met up at the Dairy Queen parking lot where it was believed they were conducting some sort of a transaction.

At some point, both of the men reportedly disagreed with one another. That was when both men pulled out guns and shot at one another, police said.

Both men were taken to area hospitals and are expected to be okay.

It’s unclear if charges will be filed.