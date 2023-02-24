Search underway for missing 60-year-old woman last seen leaving medical facility in Humble, police say

HUMBLE, Texas – Police need the public’s help in locating a 60-year-old woman in Humble.

Rita Fassett was last seen on Feb. 15 at a medical facility located in the 1700 block of FM 1960.

She may be driving a 2009 Chevy Cobalt bearing Texas license plate FCR4022

According to Humble police, Fassett’s family said she has a history of going missing.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Fassett is asked to call the Humble Police Department at 281-446-7127 or your local law enforcement agency.