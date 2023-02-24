79º

LIVE

Local News

Man trying to light barbecue grill with gas can injured in explosion in NE Harris County, officials say

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Explosion, gas explosion
Man severely injured after gas explosion in NE Harris County neighborhood, deputies say (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – A man has to be taken to the hospital by Life Flight after a gas explosion in a northeast Harris County neighborhood.

Officials say they were called to the 8500 block of Sports Haven Drive in regard to the explosion.

The Atascocita Fire Department said a man was trying to light a barbecue grill with a gas can before it exploded. He was reportedly severely burned during the incident.

Constable deputies are responding to the scene, and say an investigation is underway.

West Lake Houston Parkway is shut down by emergency crews and residents are asked to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter