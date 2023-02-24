Man trying to light barbecue grill with gas can injured in explosion in NE Harris County, officials say

Man severely injured after gas explosion in NE Harris County neighborhood, deputies say

HOUSTON – A man has to be taken to the hospital by Life Flight after a gas explosion in a northeast Harris County neighborhood.

Officials say they were called to the 8500 block of Sports Haven Drive in regard to the explosion.

The Atascocita Fire Department said a man was trying to light a barbecue grill with a gas can before it exploded. He was reportedly severely burned during the incident.

Constable deputies are responding to the scene, and say an investigation is underway.

West Lake Houston Parkway is shut down by emergency crews and residents are asked to avoid the area.