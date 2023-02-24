Ladies donning ‘pretty in pink’ take over Porsche River Oaks for a great cause

HOUSTON – Ladies in pink took over the Podium at Porsche River Oaks to celebrate the launch of Luxury Trending magazine – Houston issue, which features the 2022 Model of the Year Awards honorees.

Qiana James and Rosalina Tran Lydster welcomed guests and introduced them to the honorees that were recognized at the inaugural event held in December.

Guests enjoyed passed hors d’oeuvres, caviar from The Caviar Co., and Champagne Madame Zéro – zero grams sugar of course!

Founder Matthew Massey engaged guests in the background of the extra brut champagne which is derived from the iconic Premier Cru Village of Vertus in the Champagne Region and is aged four times longer than traditional nonvintage champagne.

An auction benefiting The Doll Foundation, a nonprofit which educates and provides resources to seniors and caregivers, closed the program.

Guests went home with swag bags from Neiman Marcus. Sponsors included the Podium, Pura Medical Aesthetics, and Therabody.