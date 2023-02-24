Body found near burned vehicle at construction site in north Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY – An investigation is underway after construction workers found a body about 50 yards from a burned vehicle in north Harris County, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Deputies were called to a construction site near Grand Avenue and east of Fairbanks North Houston shortly after 8 a.m.

Details on how the person died is unclear at this time.

Investigators are en route to the site.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.