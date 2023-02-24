Body found near burned vehicle at construction site in north Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY – An investigation is underway after construction workers found a body about 50 yards from a burned vehicle in north Harris County, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
Deputies were called to a construction site near Grand Avenue and east of Fairbanks North Houston shortly after 8 a.m.
Details on how the person died is unclear at this time.
Investigators are en route to the site.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
This morning, construction workers at site near Grand Avenue, East of Fairbanks N Houston (N Harris County) discovered a burned vehicle. A deceased body was discovered about 50 yards from the vehicle. Investigators are enroute. No other details at this time. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/qdYrxZLVe8— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 24, 2023