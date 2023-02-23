Single adoptive father of 9 accused of sexual abuse charged with 8 new crimes, 5 more victims come forward: DA

HOUSTON – A single adoptive father of nine sons, accused of sexually abusing at least one of them, has now been hit with eight additional charges after more victims have come forward, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Hayim Nissim Cohen, 38, was initially charged with sexual assault of a child, ages 14-17, and continuous abuse of a child after his teen son called a podcast show, making an outcry of what allegedly was happening to him and his brothers, according to court documents.

Cohen was arrested Feb. 17 and booked into the Harris County Jail. He posted a $75,000 bond.

He appeared in court Thursday, at which time, prosecutors announced that five more victims have reported abuse.

Prosecutors announced the following new charges:

Four counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child

Three counts of sexual assault prohibited/ deviate

Two counts of injury to a child

One count super sexual assault of a child

One count Indecency of a child

The outcry

A 17-year-old boy called into a podcast show and disclosed the sexual abuse he and his brother experienced by Cohen, according to court records. The documents did not state when the victim called into the show.

The teen told the podcaster that the suspect made him perform sexual acts and alleged that he was repeatedly “raped” by Cohen since he was 11 years old, and it was continuing.

The teen noted that there have been eight CPS investigations on his adoptive father, but nothing was ever done. He said he wanted to wait until he was 18 to come out about the abuse because no one ever believed him, according to court records.

The teen told the podcaster that he was able to call into the show through a burner phone using Wi-Fi, docs show.

CPS was notified and agents were able to track down the caller through an IP address after reviewing the podcast.

Action

When the teen was contacted by CPS and interviewed on Feb. 6 at the Houston Police Department, he initially denied the allegations about his adoptive father and what was said on the podcast, according to court records.

When the CPS investigator played his voice heard on the episode, he became scared and admitted that he was the person who called in and detailed the abuse he and his brother suffered while living with Cohen, documents show. The teen also admitted that the sexual abuse began just two weeks after he was adopted by Cohen.

He told the investigator that he has tried to run away and report the abuse, but that Cohen would turn all his siblings against him and blamed him.

During the interview, the teen said, when Cohen would get mad at them, he would call them “white trash” and “racist.” He detailed a time when his brother ran away but that the suspect lied to constable deputies, saying the boy was sleepwalking, when they returned him.

According to records, the teen said Cohen is fake and pretends he can’t walk because of his illness and only uses his wheelchair when people come over to the home or when they are out in public.

CPS also learned that Cohen was out on bond for indecency with a child from a previous case on Oct. 21, 2019.