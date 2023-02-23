County health leaders launch Hospital Violence Interruption Program at Ben Taub Hospital

From shootings to stabbings and aggravated assaults violent crime is on the rise in Harris County. County health officials are helping patients who are hurt in these incidents through their “Hospital Violence Interruption Program” at Ben Taub Hospital.

Now, county health officials are helping patients who have been hurt in these incidents through their “Hospital Violence Interruption Program” at Ben Taub Hospital.

The program is aimed to help survivors get back on track and is already operating successfully within the HCA Northwest Hospital. Since November, the program has served 39 patients and prevented at least two retaliation or re-injuries.

“Not only was there a steady increase in victims of violent trauma but we were noticing an increase in recidivism those are patients who were coming back up to four times because they were survivors of some violent trauma,” Dr. Shiree Berry, Trauma Medical Director at HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest said.

Ben Taub Hospital is a Level 1 Trauma Center. In 2021, Ben Taub treated nearly 700 gunshot victims. Harris Health spent $45,000,000 treating gunshot victims for June 2021 to May 2022.

Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis says violence interrupters will help victims focus on getting over the trauma instead of getting even.

“They come up with wraparounds services. They bring in credible messages. People who may be from that community or familiar with dealing with people in that situation establish a relationship, a bond or trust. Let them know about housing services, mental health services, health services. Anything they need to get beyond that problem,” Commissioner Ellis said.

Officials are hoping to break the cycle of violence.

Since the community-based violence interruption programs began in Sunnyside and Cypress Station last year, outreach specialists stopped at least 12 shootings and likely prevented other cases.

“It is so important to disrupt repeat instances of violence but also really important to change the life trajectory of individuals we are working with,” Barbie Robinson, Executive Director HCPH said.

The Hospital Violence Interruption Program was approved by Commissioners Court on Feb. 1.