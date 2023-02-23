71º

Body possibly dumped out of vehicle discovered near Channelview ISD school in east Harris County, HCSO says

Harvey Brown Elementary delays start time as investigation is underway

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the roadway near a Channelview ISD elementary school in east Harris County Thursday, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

HCSO units were called to Wallisville and Rancho Paloma. When deputies arrived, they discovered a body in the roadway.

According to Gonzalez, it does not appear the person was struck in an auto-pedestrian crash. The body may have been dumped out of a vehicle, Gonzalez said.

Investigators are unsure if there is a connection to a nearby incident where a burglary of a vehicle occurred. In that incident, Gonzalez said a homeowner followed the suspect’s vehicle and gunfire was exchanged.

The scene investigation is taking place in front of Channelview ISD school Harvey Brown Elementary. The school is postponing classes until 10:15 a.m.

