2 human smuggling victims rescued, suspect arrested at southwest Houston gas station, HPD says

HOUSTON – A suspect has been arrested and charged after police said he kidnapped and attempted to smuggle two men at a gas station in southwest Houston over the weekend.

Francisco Cisneros, 27, has since been charged with trafficking of persons.

On Feb. 18, Houston police responded to reports of a kidnapping in the 1800 block of El Paseo Street around 10:40 p.m.

Officers said a witness called them and said his friend was being held against his will.

Authorities launched an investigation and found this was a kidnapping incident involving human smuggling.

Police said one of the victims was set to be released in exchange for payment at a gas station located at 8301 Knight Road.

Houston police and SWAT officers responded to the gas station and arrested Cisneros.

Two male victims, whose ages have not yet been released, were rescued and found unharmed.