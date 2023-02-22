Spencer Solves It helps 85-year-old widow who went months without hot water, propane

HOUSTON – It was a cold, cold day in February and 85-year-old Suza Walker said she was struggling to fill her crock pot full of cold water.

But why would she be doing that? Because, believe it or not, it’s the only way Suza can bathe herself.

For four months, Suza said her propane gas system has been on the fritz, meaning she’s had absolutely no hot water and no way to cook on her gas stove.

”Oh, it was terrible. You have to fill up a pot and let the water get hot and then you take that into the bathroom and put it in the basin and you wash with it,” Suza said.

To make matters worse, with no propane at all, and no way to power her gas stove, Suza and her husband Raymond, was forced to eat whatever they could cook inside one of two things, a toaster or a toaster oven. In the middle of all of that, Suza’s husband suddenly started losing weight rapidly and died.

“I loved him. I loved him ever since I was 12 years old. That’s when I first met him,” Suza said.

Suddenly a widow, all by herself, with zero money to pay for repairs to her propane system and relying on her only son Richard for help in every other way, that’s when Suza called The Spencer Solves It Team for help.

At that point, within five minutes of talking to Suza about her problems on the phone, KPRC 2 reporter Bill Spencer went searching for a reputable propane company, with excellent credentials, to help get Suza back up and running again.

Spencer said he called one of the largest propane gas companies in the United States, who agreed to come out, diagnose the problems, and fix whatever was wrong or broken with Suza’s system for free, plus give her 100 gallons of propane.

Now, Suza’s propane system is flowing perfectly again and she can cook, shower, and share a hot cup of tea with her son, who is moving in to continue helping his mother.

As for Suza, she couldn’t be more grateful.

”I really appreciate all that you helped me with when my husband was so deathly sick. And I really think you are a very smart, helpful man. Thank you. I love you,” Suza said, as she gave me a gentle kiss on the back of Spencer’s neck while hugging him tightly.

A spokesperson for the company said they didn’t want any praise or to take any credit, they just wanted to do the right thing anonymously.