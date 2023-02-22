KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: North Forest HS senior plans to attend UT Austin to study communications, education

KPRC 2 and American Furniture Warehouse are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships in 2023. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

The sixth $2,500 scholarship winner of the year is Terrance Evans who is currently a senior at North Forest High School in the Houston Independent School District.

While in high school, Evans participated in several organizations such as the National Honor Society, the band and student council, all while maintaining a 4.0 GPA and ranking top 10 in his senior class of 205 students.

Evans has been accepted into the University of Texas where he plans to study communications and education.

Terrance Evans (KPRC)

You can see the scholarship surprise for Terrance Evans in the video player at the top of this article.