Houston cardiologist prescribes vegan diet to improve heart health

Dr. Baxter Montgomery of Montgomery Heart & Wellness claims conventional medicine is lacking aggressive natural healing.

At his clinic, he prescribes food and wellness to treat heart disease.

“We get patients with advanced heart failure, kidney failure, and inflammatory diseases. So, we get sicker and sicker patients. Am I confident with our approach? Yes. However, we had to up our approach. We added other natural modalities, we added infrared sauna therapy, we added infusion therapy,” Dr. Montgomery explained.

The most important change he makes among his patients is their diet.

Inside the clinic, there is a kitchen preparing, selling, and serving all vegan foods.

In addition to a vegan diet, he encourages meals as close to the raw form as possible [no cooking].

“It’s not enough to say that it’s vegan. You have to understand how it’s prepared because I have lots of patients who say ‘I’m on the vegan diet, I’m not on salt and sugar, etc.’ But then they’re microwaving their food, they’re cooking most of it, and so those are the types of things that takes away from the nutritional value,” Montgomery said.

As proof that his program can improve heart health, Montgomery shot a docuseries called “The Heart and Soul of a Champion.”

The docuseries shows former elite athletes who now have chronic conditions.

NFL Hall of Famer Darrell Green is one of Montgomery’s patients in the docuseries. He admits he just wanted to return to his prime athletic days and he didn’t believe his health was in bad shape.

“I get here and do all my panels and my blood pressure is 191/114 which was the beginning of where we saw issues,” Green said. “It’s a program that if you follow it, I think it works. Well, I don’t think it works. I know it works.”

Dr. Montgomery said the goal for everyone isn’t to be an elite athlete, but he says the programs can make sick people well.

“You may start with a medication or maybe you get a procedure or maybe not, but we can get you on a course of health and wellness to where you’re climbing mountains and competing at a level you were when you were much younger. That I think is what people want!” Montgomery said.

The clinic accepts insurance, so the cost of visits is a copay.

Paying for food and meal plans is an additional cost, which can range from $250 - $7,500.