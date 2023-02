HUMBLE, Texas – The Humble Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman accused of theft and abandoning a child at Deerbrook Mall.

Surveillance images of the suspect were captured in the Dillard’s store at the mall.

Humble police searching for suspect accused of theft, abandoning child at Deerbrook Mall (Humble PD)

According to Humble PD, the suspect also abandoned a small child at the scene while fleeing.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is urged to contact Humble PD at (281) 446-7127 and ask for detective Domilos. Refer to case #23-000633.

