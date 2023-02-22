Harris County officials approve initiative that will pay employees extra to assist with elections

Harris County employees may soon be paid extra to work elections. The county Commissioners Court approved the item by at vote of 4 to 1 (Commissioner Tom Ramsey voted against) to add an extra incentive to get county workers to help on Election Day.

“My goal is to have a stable core of workers, people who get trained,” said County Administrator David Berry. “People who get trained in processing votes, people who get trained in helping the machines, and they can help our Election Administrator run a smooth election.”

Berry said he asked Election Administrator Clifford Tatum to outline the types of people the elections office would need.

This move comes on the heels of several lawsuits, audits, and bill proposals from Austin.

Last week, Houston businessman Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale filed a lawsuit over issues with the 2022 midterm elections in Harris County.

He set up a website, hardtovote.com, asking people who had issues during the November 8 election to share their stories.

“The right to vote is essential for a functioning democracy, but during the November 2022 election in Harris County, many citizens were denied this right. This is not about Democrats or Republicans, this is not about political parties, it’s about the election process,” the website states. “Your story can help bring attention to the need for fair and accessible elections. Thank you for taking the time to share your story with us.”

McIngvale supported Judge Lina Hidalgo’s opponent Republican challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer and appeared in at least one ad with her.

Mealer in January said she would contest the November election.

“They’re going too far,” said Judge Hidalgo during Tuesday’s Commissioners Court to reporters. “I think they’re going too far, and the community needs to be aware of what’s happening. We acknowledge there are some changes that need to be made, and those changes are being made, but everybody knows there are no systemic issues.”

STATEMENT FROM ELECTION ADMINISTRATION: “We have been discussing with the County Administrator options to fortify and expand the existing county volunteer program to a formal program that is even more stable and efficient. These are continued discussions to expand what has been deployed for county-wide elections over the past few county-wide elections.” -- Nadia A. Hakim, Deputy Director of Communications, Harris County Elections Administration