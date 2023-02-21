What’s going around? The common illnesses doctors are noticing across Houston area and why

HOUSTON – WHAT’S GOING AROUND?

KPRC 2 health reporter Haley Hernandez spoke to doctors at different Kelsey-Seybold clinics across the Houston area.

The most common symptoms across the area are being blamed on flu, strep throat and allergies.

In Pearland, Dr. Stefanie Campbell said more adults are getting strep throat than normal.

In Tanglewood, Dr. Sheena said kids are getting hand, foot and mouth disease, conjunctivitis, and the flu.

In Humble, Dr. Caroline Carlson said she’s noticing kids with pneumonia and wheezing in patients without a history of wheezing.

In Sienna, Dr. Lanerie luckily said flu and RSV are on the decline there.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT COVID AT-HOME TESTS

“What I’ve been seeing is a lot of negative home COVID tests have a high false negative rate,” said Kelsey-Seybold Clear Lake Dr. Balaguru Ravi. “It may be that it just didn’t pick up enough of the virus to actually give you a positive test. So, what I tell people is try to do the home COVID test at least 72 hours after you have symptoms to really know for sure, or at least increase the sensitivity of it.”

HOW WEATHER IMPACTS ILLNESS

“I’m seeing a lot more allergies... sinusitis infections because I feel like the pollen count has gotten worse and it’s been affecting people more frequently. It’s actually pushed out a lot longer than I would’ve anticipated. Usually by the end of January, mid-January, we would’ve already cleaned up all that,” said Dr. Ravi. “That is something new that I’ve seen in the last three or four years.”

Average temps have been about 20 degrees higher than normal in February. Those fluctuations in weather may also be to blame for severe and frequent illness patterns.

“These fluctuations can contribute to people having more recurrent upper respiratory infections, especially people who have underlying asthma,” said Dr. Ravi.

WHAT CAN YOU DO ABOUT IT?

Doctors recommend starting now with over-the-counter nasal steroids to reduce inflammation and build up your system to fight pollen in the coming weeks.

If you have a fever, chills or severe symptoms, check with your doctor about getting tested for the flu. There is an antiviral that can help shorten the duration of the flu.