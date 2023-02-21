‘Thought it wasn’t in the cards for me’: Rapper Da Brat announces first pregnancy with wife at 48

DECATUR, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 18: Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart attend Da Brat x Judy Meet and Greet at Walmart Supercenter on February 18, 2023 in Decatur, Georgia. (Photo by Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images)

Hip Hop rapper Da Brat excited fans Tuesday after announcing that she is expecting a baby and sat down with People magazine to describe her pregnancy journey.

The 90s rapper shared a photo of her glowing belly as she stood alongside her wife, Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart, on Instagram, stating “BLESSINGS all 2023″ and thanked Hope Fertility clinic.

Da Brat told People that it has been quite the journey on the road to motherhood at the age of 48.

The couple said their “I dos” on Feb. 2, 2021, and the discussions of extending their family came about.

Harris-Dupart, 41, CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, told the magazine that she was already a mother of three prior to their relationship and convinced her wife that she should experience pregnancy since “she is so nurturing.”

The couple shared in their interview that Da Brat decided to be the carrier of their baby, especially after Harris-Dupart suffered major health complications following her egg retrieval procedure.

It was not an easy process as Da Brat revealed to People that she suffered a miscarriage.

“I had never been so excited about something that I didn’t even know I wanted,” Da Brat said. “I fell in love with the idea and then it was all snatched away from me.”

Luckily, the couple still had a few eggs left and chose an anonymous donor. Da Brat is now in her second trimester and has no plans on slowing down on her career path in music and radio. The couple is also planning to share their journey on the upcoming new season of their reality show, “Brat Loves Judy.”

