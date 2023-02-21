Precinct 4: Man shoots up neighbor’s home because dogs were ‘barking all day’

HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS – A man was arrested Tuesday after he shot at his neighbor’s home because their dogs were barking, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office.

Russell Day has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On the day of the incident, deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 12700 block of Cedar Grove Ct around 1:18 a.m.

The homeowner told deputies they were awakened by loud bangs at their front door, followed by several gunshots. Deputies said the suspect demanded to be let inside the home while continuing to fire gunshots through the front door.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they said Day was fleeing in a vehicle.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop and, during a search of his vehicle, found multiple firearms and a fully loaded AR magazine.

Day, who was intoxicated, told deputies that he lives behind the victim’s home and was upset that their dogs were barking all day, deputies said.