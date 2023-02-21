WATCH LIVE: Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announces $31.6M investment in job expansion, workers

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Hidalgo and Commissioner Rodney Ellis joined local leaders Tuesday morning to announce that $31.6 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to help expand the county’s workforce training efforts, according to the county judge.

The effort aims to place nearly 1,000 underemployed Harris County residents in high-growth building and construction, tech, and IT jobs over the next two years, and train an additional 650 residents to develop new workforce skills.

Labor leaders will outline a proposed labor-managed apprenticeship program that the Commissioners Court is expected to vote on later Tuesday. The proposed $9.1 million investment, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, will create a partnership with Harris County and Texas Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation, according to the news release.

The program will train over 1,500 people through labor apprenticeships in the construction, public transportation, and live entertainment industries, Hidalgo says.

Those attending the news conference include: