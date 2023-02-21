71º

Firefighters battling blaze at warehouse east of downtown Houston, HFD says

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Firefighters with the Houston Fire Department are battling a blaze at a warehouse east of downtown Houston Tuesday, officials said.

HFD received reports about a fire in the 6100 block of Navigation around 5:50 a.m.

According to officials, no firefighter or civilian injuries have been reported.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.

