Firefighters battling blaze at warehouse east of downtown Houston, HFD says

HOUSTON – Firefighters with the Houston Fire Department are battling a blaze at a warehouse east of downtown Houston Tuesday, officials said.
HFD received reports about a fire in the 6100 block of Navigation around 5:50 a.m.
According to officials, no firefighter or civilian injuries have been reported.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.
