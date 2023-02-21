DACA recipient returns to Houston after being stuck in Mexico for 6 months, officials say

HOUSTON – A Houston father and DACA recipient returned home after he was stuck in Mexico for nearly six months, officials said.

Congressman Al Green traveled to Ciudad Juarez, Mexico to bring Jaime Avalos back to Houston. Green was accompanied by Jaime’s wife, baby son, and the Avalos family attorney, Naimeh Salem, according to a news release.

“Today marks a fulfilled promise made to bring my constituent Jaime Avalos home to his wife Yarianna Martinez and their 1-year-old son Noah. These three have experienced extreme adversity during this unexpected family separation,” said Green.

Avalos, a DACA recipient and Houston resident for more than 27 years, has been in the United States since he was 1 year old. He kept an appointment in Juarez, Mexico in August 2022 to acquire a visa and was told by the United States Consulate that he was banned from the United States for 10 years.

“He was banned simply because his mother took him out of the United States at age 7 to register his adoption,” Green said. “His wife and baby experienced financial hardships while trying to sustain their family in Jaime’s absence as Jaime could scarcely contribute to his family’s economic needs, causing them to nearly lose their home.”

Green advocated for Avalos’ return to the United States. On Nov. 22, 2022, Green traveled to Ciudad Juarez to meet him in person.

“In numerous efforts to reunite the Avalos family, I introduced legislation to amend the Immigration and Nationality Act as well as a private bill for Jaime,” Green said.

“We want to thank Congressman Green and his staff for working tirelessly with us in our efforts to bring Jaime home,” Salem said. “Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to the Congressman for working side by side with us in this humanitarian mission to reunite this family. Congressman Green is a true representative of the people and an exceptional advocate. He helped us right this wrong... We hope to continue working with Congressman Green to help others like Jaime.”