145,000 cans of Enfamil ProSobee baby formula recalled over fears of bacterial contamination

Makers of a non-dairy baby formula issued a recall Sunday, fearing a bacterial contamination might have tainted up to 145,000 cans, the company and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

Reckitt, best known for Lysol disinfectant and Air Wick air fresheners, said it’s acting out of “an abundance of caution” by voluntarily recalling two batches of 12.9-ounce cans of “Enfamil ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula.”

The recall was ordered due to “a possibility of cross-contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii,” the company said in statement.

Read more on NBC News.