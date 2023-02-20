Who killed Matthew Francis? Murder suspect sought after man shot, killed in southwest Houston, police says

HOUSTON – The family of a man who was gunned down the day before Valentine’s Day is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect involved, according to the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division.

Matthew Francis was shot and killed on Feb. 13 at 1:20 p.m. in the 12600 block of Dunlap Street.

It is unknown what led to the shooting. No information on the suspect has been released.

Crime Stoppers may offer up to $5,000 for information that will lead to identifying the gunman in this case.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.