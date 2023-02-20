What’s on fire? HFD to conduct prescribed burn at Sylvan Rodriguez Park in Clear Lake area

Sunrise at Sylvan Rodriguez Park in Clear Lake, Texas, on May 15, 2019.

HOUSTON – Clear Lake area residents may see some smoke Monday and in the coming weeks surrounding Sylvan Rodriguez Park, and officials with HFD say don’t be alarmed.

Firefighters are set to conduct a prescribed burn at the park, located at 1201 Clear Lake City Boulevard.

The prescribed fire began on Friday, Feb. 13, and will continue through March 10, weather permitting.

Officials urge residents who live near the burn site to refrain from calling 911 unless it’s a true emergency.

A prescribed burn, as defined by the U.S. Forest Service, “refers to the controlled application of fire by a team of fire experts under specified weather conditions to restore health to ecosystems that depend on fire.”

This will also help aid in reducing potential fire threats from accumulating vegetation and will reduce the wildland fire threat in nearby homes and businesses.