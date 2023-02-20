Man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman surrenders after SWAT standoff in northwest Harris County, HCSO says

CYPRESS, Texas – A suspect accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman was taken into custody Monday after barricading himself inside a northwest Harris County home, deputies said.

According to Major Wayne Kuhlman with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, around 4:30 a.m., a woman called 911 reporting that she had just escaped from a home where a man had violated her.

When deputies arrived at the 16000 block of Thorn Cypress, where the alleged suspect was at, the man refused to speak to deputies and barricaded himself inside the home.

SWAT negotiators were called out to assist and, several hours later, the suspect surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody, deputies said.

The woman was treated by paramedics and is expected to be okay.

The suspect was booked into the Harris County Jail for aggravated kidnapping. The sexual assault allegations are being investigated.

