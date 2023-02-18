48º

LIVE

Local News

1 rescued, 1 injured in house fire in northeast Houston, HFD says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Houston fire department, HFD, Moss Oaks fire
Generic image of a fire truck. (Pixabay)

HOUSTON, Texas – A person had to be rescued and another person was transported to the hospital after a house fire in northeast Houston on Friday.

According to the Houston Fire Department, the fire took place in the 6230 block of Moss Oaks Drive before 7 p.m.

It is unclear if anybody else was injured.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area due to emergency traffic.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter