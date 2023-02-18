1 rescued, 1 injured in house fire in northeast Houston, HFD says

HOUSTON, Texas – A person had to be rescued and another person was transported to the hospital after a house fire in northeast Houston on Friday.

According to the Houston Fire Department, the fire took place in the 6230 block of Moss Oaks Drive before 7 p.m.

It is unclear if anybody else was injured.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area due to emergency traffic.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.