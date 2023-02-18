1 rescued, 1 injured in house fire in northeast Houston, HFD says

HOUSTON, Texas – A person had to be rescued and another person was transported to the hospital after a house fire in northeast Houston on Friday.
According to the Houston Fire Department, the fire took place in the 6230 block of Moss Oaks Drive before 7 p.m.
It is unclear if anybody else was injured.
Officials are asking people to avoid the area due to emergency traffic.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
@HoustonFire is currently on scene at 6231 Moss Oak Dr performing extinguishment efforts after receiving reports of a house on fire. One civilian has been rescued and is being transported to a nearby ER. Please avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic. @FireChiefofHFD— Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) February 18, 2023