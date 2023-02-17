48º

‘Oh Deer!’: Doe bursts into elementary school classroom in Alabama

Nollaig O'Connor, STORYFUL

A deer jumped through an elementary school window in Evergreen, Alabama, on Saturday, Feb. 11, footage posted to Facebook shows.

Video posted by Evergreen Elementary School shows a doe leaping through a window into the unoccupied classroom and surveying the scene.

According to a Facebook post by the school, the deer stayed for “a couple of hours” before leaving.

“It struggled a few minutes learning how to walk on our waxed floors,” the Facebook post read. The animal left via the same window it used to enter. “We were glad to see the deer not injured,” the school said.

Credit: Evergreen Elementary School via Storyful

