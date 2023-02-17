Fugitive wanted: Man accused of sexually assaulting child for nearly 3 years in Houston area

HOUSTON – A man is wanted after police say he sexually assaulted a child for three years in the Houston area, according to the Houston Police Department.

Jose Turrubiates, 45, has been charged with continuous sexual assault of a child.

Officers were notified about the sexual abuse on May 18, 2021, after the child made an outcry about Turrubiates. The child said the suspect sexually assaulted them from April 7, 2008 through April 17, 2011.

Turrubiates is still on the run.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in this case.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, submit online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls made directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.