Gun reportedly found on campus of Sterling High School, authorities say

HOUSTON – Authorities say a school in the Houston Independent School District was placed on lockdown Wednesday after a student reportedly brought a gun on campus.

According to the principal of Sterling High School, the building, located in southeast Houston, has since been secured.

All students and staffers were reported safe.

Houston police are now investigating this incident.

Below is a statement from Sterling High School Principal Gentry:

“This is an important message for Sterling High School parents from Principal Gentry. Though no students were harmed, I need to make you aware of an incident that occurred on our campus. Our campus was temporarily placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure while HISD police investigated a gun brought on our campus by a student. Our students are safe, and our building is secure. Please know we take these situations very seriously, as the safety of our students and staff is always our top priority. Again, this was an important message for Sterling High School parents from Principal Gentry.”

