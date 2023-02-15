Video shows suspect using axe to break glass, steal several pieces of jewelry from south Houston pawn shop

The Houston Police Department is searching for two men caught on camera stealing from a pawn shop on the south side of town.

On Tuesday, at around 4:10 p.m., Houston police responded to reports of a robbery at a pawn shop located in the 4400 block of Griggs.

Surveillance video showed one of the suspects walking up to a display case while holding a pickaxe, and then smashing the display case with the axe, breaking the glass and taking several pieces of jewelry.

The second suspect stood at the entrance keeping watch, and both men eventually fled the pawn shop on foot.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.