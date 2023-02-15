Satellite imagery captures earthquake devastation in Northwest Syria

Satellite imagery taken by Maxar Technologies over the northwest Syrian town of Jindires on Feb. 11 captured the devastation caused by last week’s catastrophic earthquakes.

In a series of before and after images, whole apartment blocks can be seen collapsed. Emergency shelters can be seen established in farmland surrounding Jindires.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced on Monday Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad agreed to let UN aid workers access to northwest Syria via two Turkish border points.

The combined Turkish and Syrian death toll exceeded 40,000 on Tuesday.

Credit: Maxar Technologies via Storyful