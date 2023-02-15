72º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Health Minister thanks hospital staff for rescues during moment deadly earthquake hit

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Storyful

Tags: earthquake, Syria earthquake

Gaziantep, Turkey – Hospital staff in Gaziantep, Turkey, rushed to rescue newborn babies, children, and people during the deadly earthquake that rocked the country’s south, killing tens of thousands of people, and causing widespread damage, on February 6.

Footage shared by Turkish Health Minister Dr. Fahrettin Koca shows two nurses rushing to hold on to incubators shaking during the first moments of the first tremor. In the second clip, hospital staff can be seen running to evacuate children and people from the building.

“Our friends at Gaziantep Inayet Topcuoglu Hospital saved our sick children at the cost of their lives during the earthquake. There are many examples of this in other hospitals as well. Our people who started running to the earthquake provinces at the very first moment did the same thing”, Koca tweeted.

By February 14, the death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey and neighboring Syria had neared 37,000, according to reports.

Credit: Dr. Fahrettin Koca via Storyful

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter