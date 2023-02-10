Need help with your taxes? IRS to open taxpayer assistance centers in Houston this Saturday

WASHINGTON – The Internal Revenue Service is extending help to taxpayers by opening two special assistance centers on Saturday, March 11th.

Taxpayer assistance center locations

8701 S. Gessner, Houston (SW) (Alliance), TX 77074

12941 I-45, N. Houston (NW), 77060

Hours of operation

9 a.m. - 4 p.m., and appointments are not required.

According to the IRS, the centers are offering these weekend hours to taxpayers as part of a larger effort to help people during the filing season.

“During these Saturday hours, people can walk in for help from IRS employees for all services routinely offered at an office, except for making cash payments,” said IRS spokesman Michael Devine. “They can also ask about setting up an online account and getting an Identity Protection PIN, among other topics. Normally, these centers are not open on Saturdays, and people must have appointments to receive services.”

While tax return preparation is not a service offered at IRS TACs during regular hours or during these Saturday hours, information will be shared on obtaining free tax preparation services locally.

The IRS advises those needing help to bring the following documents:

Current government-issued photo identification

Social Security cards or Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers for members of their household, including spouses and dependents

Any IRS letters or notices received and related documents

For identity verification services, two forms of identification, and if filed, a copy of the tax return for the year in question.

A current mailing address

Proof of bank account information included on a tax return to receive payments or refunds by direct deposit

For more information, visit IRS.gov/saturdayhours.

