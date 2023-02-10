45º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Houston-area high school basketball action live on KPRC 2+

Tags: Basketball, High School Sports, The Woodlands, Conroe, Sports
KPRC 2+ High School Basketball (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

A big high school basketball match-up will be streaming live Friday night on the KPRC 2+ app.

KPRC 2 is live streaming high school basketball games this season through a collaboration with Texas Sports Productions.

Four ways to watch the KPRC 2+ livestream any time:

  • Search for the KPRC 2+ app on your smart TV or streaming device - including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Google TV.
  • Get the new KPRC 2+ mobile app - which is free to download in the App Store or on Google Play.
  • Watch at Click2Houston.com/watchlive.
  • Look for the KPRC 2+ livestream in the “Watch Live” section of the Click2Houston news app.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.