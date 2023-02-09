HAVE YOU SEEN RACHEL? Search underway for 12-year-old reported missing in San Jacinto County, sheriff says

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas – A 12-year-old child was reported missing from San Jacinto County on Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the child, identified as Rachel Savell, was last seen walking down her driveway near the Coldsprings area at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. She was said to have been searching for her phone after getting off the school bus.

Authorities say the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office, along with multiple other agencies including a DPS helicopter, are in the area near the 800 block of Lower Vann Road actively searching for her.

Rachel is described as having dirty blonde hair with green eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and black pants.

If you have any information or know the potential whereabouts of Rachel, you are urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office immediately at (936) 653-4367.