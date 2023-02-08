WHO KILLED OLISEH OJBUM? Suspect wanted after man was killed in hit-and-run while walking in SW Houston, police say

Suspect wanted after man was killed in hit-and-run while walking in SW Houston, police say VICTIM: OLISEH OJBUM

HOUSTON – Law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect responsible for the deadly hit and run last month.

According to Crime Stoppers Houston, the incident took place on Jan. 25 at around 7:05 p.m.

Police say Oliseh Ojbum was struck by a vehicle in the 10800 block of Beechnut Street as he was crossing the street.

The suspected driver was reportedly traveling eastbound when he his Ojbum, and failed to stop and render aid.

Ojbum later succumbed to his injuries.

“Due to the nature of this case, little information is known about the suspect or the vehicle they were operating. Police were, however, able to determine that the vehicle is possibly a dark-colored sedan,” a media release stated.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.