Man shot by suspect while taking out trash in north Harris County, Pct. 4 says

HOUSTON – Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office is investigating after a man said he was shot by a suspect while taking out the trash in north Harris County Tuesday.

Constable deputies were called to the 16400 block of Darlington Meadow Court for reports of a shooting.

The victim told authorities he was putting his trash bins out when he was shot by an unknown male suspect wearing all black.

EMS is reportedly at the scene treating the victim with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Constable deputies and K-9 units are searching the area for the suspect.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area, if possible, and residents are urged to lock their doors.