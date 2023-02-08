Lee High School student accused of recording fellow student in bathroom, court docs say

BAYTOWN, Texas – A Lee High School student, for the moment, can’t return to school after court documents reveal she recorded a fellow classmate using the restroom.

Ne’Veah Thompson, 17, is charged with invasive visual recording in a bathroom or dressing area. She appeared in court Monday, January 6 where she made a $2,500 bond and was released.

Charging documents indicate the victim was in a bathroom stall when she “looks up, sees the cell phone recording, leans over in an attempt to cover herself, puts her hand up, and says “stop.”

According to court records, the alleged victim identified Thompson as the perpetrator. It goes on to say that the “complainant stated that on January 24, 2023, during third period, (the) Defendant electronically shared the video of (the) Complainant using the bathroom.”

In a statement to KPRC 2, the Goose Creek CISD spokesperson said Thompson isn’t currently at the school.

“The student that was charged has not returned to campus, nor will they, pending the outcome of charges filed against them,” the statement read, in part.

KPRC 2′s legal analyst Brian Wice said it is within the district’s right to keep Thompson out of Lee High until the case is resolved.

“While this defendant, like any other defendant, is entitled to the presumption of innocence unless and until guilt is proven beyond a reasonable doubt in court; the school is well within its rights to make sure the student doesn’t return to class at Lee High School,” Wice said. “I think the teaching moment for parents, you have to instill in your kids the fundamental distinction of what’s right and what’s wrong, and I don’t think anyone by any stretch of the imagination could ever begin to say that alleged conduct like this comes with an area code, time zone of a hemisphere of being right.”

Goose Creek CISD released the following statement regarding the incident:

“We are aware of an incident that occurred on February 2nd in the Lee High School restroom between two students that resulted in a student being charged with felony invasive recording. The parents of both students were contacted. The student that was charged has not returned to campus, nor will they, pending the outcome of charges filed against them. This is a criminal matter that is currently being investigated and the district will refrain from making any further comments at this time.”