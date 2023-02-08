Here’s how you can save 25 cents per gallon on gas at Circle K on Thursday

HOUSTON – Circle K is offering some relief on gas just in time for the weekend.

On Thursday, select Circle K locations will offer 25 cents off per gallon of fuel from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. in celebration of “Circle K Fuel Day.”

“We are committed to offering value for our customers every day,” said Francis Lapointe, Circle K VP of Operations, Texas Business Unit. “Events like this deliver on our commitment to make our customers’ lives a little easier so we can remain their favorite fuel destination.”

The price on the pump will reflect the discounted price during that time. The sale will only be available at select Circle K locations in San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, Austin, Corpus Christi and Harlingen/McAllen. Customers can find their nearest participating location here.