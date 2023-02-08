3 suspects wanted for shooting woman multiple times in southwest Houston, police say

3 suspects wanted after deadly shooting of 36-year-old last year, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for three people who they say have been charged with the shooting of a 36-year-old woman last year.

On Dec. 14, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 11650 block of West Bellfort Boulevard around 2:05 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have identified the suspects as 34-year-old Jeremy Anderson, 30-year-old Laquisha Wilkerson, and 31-year-old Gwendolyn Garade Raven.

Anderson is charged with aggravated assault of a family member, Wilkerson is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and Raven is charged with failure to report a felony crime.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of one or more of the wanted suspects is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.