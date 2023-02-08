13-year-old shot while sleeping in her bed during drive-by at north Harris County apartment complex: HCSO

13-year-old shot while asleep in her bed during drive-by at north Harris County apartment complex, HCSO says

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 13-year-old girl was shot while she was sleeping in her bed at an apartment complex in north Harris County Wednesday, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said.

HCSO responded to reports of a drive-by in progress at Altanova Apartments, located at 15414 Kuykendahl, around 1 a.m.

Deputies said when they arrived at the scene, they were met by a woman whose daughter was shot inside their residence.

According to investigators, the 13-year-old girl was asleep in her bed when bullets from the drive-by came through the apartment, striking her.

The victim was transported to a trauma center, where deputies said she is expected to survive.

Deputies said the mother and her three children-- two daughters and one son-- were all at home inside the apartment when the drive-by shooting occurred.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting and any suspect information.