Father reunited with kids who were missing for nearly a year says they are ‘still in shock’

A father who has been reunited with his two missing children after nearly a year said his ex-wife, who is accused of kidnapping, kept them out of school and limited whom they interacted with so they wouldn’t be found.

The children, 11 and 12 years old, were reported missing in Missouri on March 15 and were found at a Florida grocery store last week.

“My kids were missing. I didn’t know where they are. … That’s the biggest fear in the world,” Blake Gilley, 38, said Monday afternoon in an exclusive interview. “It is an understatement to say I was terrified and freaked out.”

