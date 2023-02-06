McDonald’s announces return of its seasonal Shamrock Shake and McFlurry

Shamrock Shake and OREO Shamrock McFlurry coming to McDonald's on Feb. 20 (Credit: McDonald's PR)

HOUSTON – McDonald’s has announced that its seasonal Shamrock Shake and McFlurry will return in February.

According to the company’s website, the shake and OREO Shamrock McFlurry will available at participating locations in the United States starting Feb. 20.

The minty dessert often returns to McDonald’s menu for a limited time during the St. Patrick’s Day season.

The Shamrock Shake is made with vanilla soft serve and blended with Shamrock Shake syrup. The shake was first introduced to McDonald’s lovers in 1970, and the OREO Shamrock McFlurry debuted in 2020.