LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Beyoncé accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Bow down.

With her win for best dance / electronic music album for “RENAISSANCE,” Queen Bey broke the record for most Grammy wins by an artist.

“I’d like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre,” she said while accepting her award.

Beyoncé surpassed Quincy Jones, whom she had been tied with, earlier in the night with her 29th win. With her 32nd, she eclipsed conductor Georg Solti.

