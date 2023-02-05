48-year-old wife held on $5M bond after husband dies in the ER following ‘suspicious illness’, deputies say

Wife held on $5M bond after husband dies from suspicious illness in the ER, deputies say

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas – A woman has been arrested after deputies say they were called to the hospital after her husband went to the emergency room with a suspicious illness.

According to deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to Baytown Houston Methodist Hospital on Jan. 7 at around 6:30 p.m. in reference to a patient who was dealing with a suspicious illness in the emergency room. Officials say the patient was transported via ambulance from Beach City in Chambers County.

When authorities arrived at the hospital, they began investigating several inconsistencies provided by the staff members who were tending to this patient.

The deputies contacted a detective for further investigation.

During the investigation, the detective stated he found additional inconsistencies along with other factors which made the illness appear even more ‘suspicious in nature.’

The patient, Joseph Hartsfield of Beach City, died as the result of what the Sheriff’s Office believes to be foul play.

On Feb. 3, the District Attorney convened a grand jury, resulting in a felony indictment of murder for his wife, 48-year-old Sarah Jean Hartsfield.

The sheriff’s office issued an arrest warrant and Sarah is being held on $5,000,000 bond.

“This is an active case and only limited details can be released at this time. I appreciate the hard work of the deputies and detectives who followed their instincts and identified the suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr. Hartfield’s death that could have been labeled as ‘death due to illness’ instead of murder,” said Sheriff Hawthorne.