3 men safely found after ATV gets stuck in mud at Crosby-area off-road park, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY – Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that three men were safely found after they were reported missing in an off-road park as their ATV was reportedly stuck.

Gonzalez said three men and one teen were riding on an ATV in a wooded area located in the 1900 block of Gulf Pump Road near Crosby Saturday evening.

Gonzalez said the ATV got stuck in the mud after running out of fuel. One of the men came out of the woods, but the three others, including the teen, stayed behind.

At 11:17 a.m. Sunday, the three men were safely found.

No additional information was given.