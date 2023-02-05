PHOTOS: Humble police drone used to capture felon who fled police, hid in heavily wooded area, police say

HUMBLE, Texas – Police said Saturday that officers managed to capture a fleeing felon who had run into the woods using the assistance of a drone.
Humble Police Department said drone units assisted Harris County Constable Precinct 4′s Mark Herman with the search. The drone’s thermal camera was able to cut through the woods and locate suspect west of Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital near the 18900 block of North Memorial Boulevard Drive, authorities said.
Deputies were then directed to the suspect and took him into custody.
Here are photos released of the search:
