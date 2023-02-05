Ground stop issued at Bush Airport’s Terminal C due to reported fire, authorities say

Airline passengers make their way through George Bush Intercontinental Airport Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2012, in Houston. Americans can expect airports to be busier and planes to be full, according to a forecast by the main trade association for U.S. airlines release ahead of the holiday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

A ground stop was issued at Bush Airport due to a reported fire at one of its terminals, authorities say.

According to a spokesperson for Houston Airports, the ground stop is in effect for United Airlines flights only arriving at Terminal C.

Houston police say there was a fire reported in the employee break room. It was since put out and all employees were evacuated. The fire did not affect the passenger terminal.

Flights from Terminal C are departing as normal. All flights from other terminals are operating as normal.

No injuries were reported.