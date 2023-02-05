Ground stop issued at Bush Airport’s Terminal C due to reported fire, authorities say

A ground stop was issued at Bush Airport due to a reported fire at one of its terminals, authorities say.
According to a spokesperson for Houston Airports, the ground stop is in effect for United Airlines flights only arriving at Terminal C.
Houston police say there was a fire reported in the employee break room. It was since put out and all employees were evacuated. The fire did not affect the passenger terminal.
Flights from Terminal C are departing as normal. All flights from other terminals are operating as normal.
No injuries were reported.