Grass fire burning in the Katy area

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

KATY, Texas – Multiple fire crews are on scene of a large grass fire near Katy, authorities said Saturday night.

The fire is burning at Katy Hockley and FM529, Waller-Harris Emergency Service #200 said on social media.

Multiple Fire Crews on scene of a large grass fire at Katy Hockley and FM529. Avoid the area.

Posted by Waller-Harris Emergency Service District #200 on Saturday, February 4, 2023

People are advised to avoid the area.

There’s no word yet on how much of the area has been affected.

KPRC 2 will bring available updates as they become available.

