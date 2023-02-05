Grass fire burning in the Katy area

KATY, Texas – Multiple fire crews are on scene of a large grass fire near Katy, authorities said Saturday night.

The fire is burning at Katy Hockley and FM529, Waller-Harris Emergency Service #200 said on social media.

People are advised to avoid the area.

There’s no word yet on how much of the area has been affected.

