Driver dead after street racing on I-10 in Chambers County, deputies say

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas – A driver has been pronounced dead after deputies say they crashed while racing against other vehicles on Saturday.

According to officials, multiple vehicles were racing down Interstate 10 eastbound toward Winnie from Mont Belvieu at around 2:45 p.m.

Deputies say they located one of the cars which had crashed on the side of Interstate 10 in Winnie.

Multiple sports cars were reportedly in the area and fled the scene upon deputies’ arrival.

When one deputy approached the crashed car, he reportedly found the driver deceased inside.

Authorities have not released the identity of that driver at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this group of vehicles is asked to contact the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office at 409.267.2500

