3 teens shot within crowd of approx. 300 people outside SW Houston party venue, police say

Houston police are investigating after three teens were shot outside a southwest Houston event venue late Saturday

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after Houston police say three teens were wounded outside an event hall in southwest Houston late Saturday.

It happened at Taylor’s of Houston located in the 13100 block of South Post Oak near Lotus Street shortly before midnight.

Sgt. E. Rossow with HPD said officers witnessed what they described as a “chaotic” scene as a large crowd of up to 300 people were seen running in all directions.

That was when officers located three teens with gunshot wounds, according to Rossow.

All three teens were rushed to area hospitals where they are expected to be okay.

Rossow said officers were unable to find anyone who witnessed the shooting.

It was unclear, at this time, what led to the shooting.

Rossow said the venue was closed for the night when the shooting occurred.

Police are looking for any witnesses who may have attended the event or know anything about the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call HPD Major Assaults Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.